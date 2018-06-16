Community members, activists and city officials attended a “community triage” for the local homeless population at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen on Saturday. The triage offered the local homeless population an opportunity to apply for government services and make inquiries related to their eligibility for assistance.
A recent 2018 survey by the Central Texas Homeless Coalition found there were at least 325 homeless individuals residing in the area.
“There were easily over 100 homeless individuals here today for the event,” said Kyle Moore, a Killeen Police Department officer who works with Killeen’s homeless population.
Dozens of agencies were available to offer a one-stop shop for anyone in need of assistance.
“It’s historic,” said Gregory Johnson, a Killeen city councilman. “It’s great to see all community partners come together to support the homeless … to give a hand up and give back to society.”
Collaboration and a streamlined approach characterized the event.
“The idea is that we can have a greater impact when we are working together,” Johnson said.
Many agencies present have been actively seeking better ways to collaborate.
“This is an opportunity to collaborate with other agencies and medical centers to assist any individuals with their needs,” said Erasmus Julian from Serenity Life Center. “Many of the people we see are self-medicating due to their circumstances and we are here to help them on their path to recovery with their addiction.”
Collaboration among government agencies and community outreach has been a mixed-bag of successes and failures in the past — and has faced limitations due to legal issues like confidentiality.
“We are here today in an effort to educate, provide guidance, and to provide help,” said Ebony Jackson, deputy director of Bell County Indigent Health Care Programs. “This collaboration is new, and for a variety of reasons, information sharing among the agencies has been an issue.”
The idea for the event was hatched at Liberty Christian Center of Killeen.
“It is a great idea,” Pastor R.W. Gilchrist said. “But more needs to be done as far as job placement ... It can be challenging helping them find jobs that match with their skills.”
He said it would good to add a job fair and resume-building workshops at future events.
Gilchrist has had a lot of help.
“The vision here started with the free breakfast every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m – with no limit placed on food for the kids,” Paul Blakey, Liberty Christian Center operations officer said. “We know there is more to be done ... more collaboration with all of the agencies like the ones here today all in one place.”
The event included a raffle for iPads, cellphones and local bus passes. Part of the intent was to get an idea of the size of the local homeless population. However, those assisting the Liberty Christian Center with the hot meals claimed the count was much higher than was expected.
“We fed 185 people here today,” a church volunteer said.
There have been successes helping people get back on their feet. One such individual was Mike Dusek, 42, of Portland, Oregon.
“I just moved to Killeen on May 1 while trying to reconcile with my wife and kids,” Dusek said. “These people here helped me get employed ... I now work at Bootstrappers to help maintain the highways.”
Perhaps, in the end, it does come down to how much an individual wants to help themselves, officials said.
“It is a matter of self-motivation,” Moore said. “We hope they go through the triage and we can figure out exactly how each individual can be helped.”
The community triages are being scheduled every three months. For information on future events, contact Liberty Christian Center at lbtychristianctr@gmail.com or call 254-833-6690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.