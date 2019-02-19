A house fire in north Killeen this week started near an electrical outlet and was ruled as accidental, according to the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire was reported at a house on the 3800 block of London Lane around 1:45 p.m. Monday, and about 11 firefighters including two engines responded.
Burn damage was limited to the dining room and smoke damage throughout the house, the fire marshal’s office said Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
A resident of the home discovered the fire when they returned home, and then called the fire department.
The fire was extinguished within minutes of the firefighters’ arrival.
