An early morning fire claimed a house - but thankfully, no lives - at a property in southeast Killeen this morning.
According to fire investigator Cory Hall, the Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Love Road around 12:44 a.m. this morning. The houses was occupied, but both residents made it outside safely with no injuries.
