In-N-Out Burger on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen remained closed on Tuesday after the franchise abruptly closed 36 stores across the state on Monday due to an issue with the quality of buns.
Posted on the door Tuesday afternoon was a sign reading, “Temporarily Closed” and apologizing “for any inconvenience” due to the closure.
Buns delivered in Texas did not measure up to the company’s quality standards but did not present any food safety concerns, according to a news release from Bob Lang Jr., the company’s executive vice president.
In-N-Out Burger restaurants remain closed while waiting for a new shipment of buns to be delivered and are expected to reopen on Wednesday.
