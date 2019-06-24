A state softball tournament is being played in Killeen this week.
Girls ages 12 and under from Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Lampasas are competing to win the Texas Teenage Softball District 7 Girls 12U Tournament.
The tournament is at Lions Club Park and games began Monday. There will be games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 6 and 8 p.m., according to a city of Killeen news release.
There are around 120 players competing in the tournament.
Tournament passes are available and grant admission to all of the events from all of the days of the tournament.
For more information about this and other Killeen Parks and Recreation events visit http://www.killeentexas.gov/kpr.
