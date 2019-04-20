The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday will review a new survey on the special education program.
In the workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Roy J. Smith Middle School, board members will be briefed on the survey of 729 parents. The board is meeting at Roy J. Smith due to an event honoring KISD employees with 30 or more years of service.
The survey shows that 54 percent of parents give the district’s special education program star ratings of 7 to 10, according to the agenda packet online for the meeting.
In other business, KISD staff will provide board members with an update on the progress of school construction projects.
The new Maude Moore Wood Elementary is set to be completed in June and will open in August. Another project — a $54 million, yet-to-be-named new middle school — has had an approximate two-month delay because of rain but is anticipated to open on time in the fall of 2020. The district refers to it as Middle School No. 14.
Construction of the new school that will consolidate Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf elementary schools has gone out for bids and those bids will be opened on April 25. The $40 million school is set to open in the fall of 2021. Construction of the new school that will consolidate Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary will begin May 15. The $40 million school is also set to open in the fall of 2021.
A new school that will consolidate East Ward and West Ward elementary schools will also open in the fall of 2021. Construction of that $48 million school is expected to begin June 12.
