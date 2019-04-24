A Killeen special education student was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a bus carrying four special education students was struck from behind by an SUV, officials said.
The Union Grove Middle School student was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, said Terry Abbott, Killeen Independent School District chief communications officer. Another student was transported but further information was not yet available, he said.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Stagecoach Road at Modoc Drive, in the Union Grove Middle School area.
