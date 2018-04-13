The Killeen Independent School District will host a free Family Fitness & Wellness Fair Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, according to a press release.
The event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is open for the public to attend free of charge. The fair will feature bouncy houses, a rock wall, fun zone, health checks, cooking demonstrations, healthy snacks, a live DJ and other entertainment.
There will be a special guest appearance by David Cobb, former running back for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Cobb is a 2011 graduate of KISD’s Ellison High School, where he rushed for 2,946 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. He played college football for the University of Minnesota.
The Killeen Fire Department will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon. Door prizes will be given away every half hour, and cooking demonstrations are scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Entertainment throughout the day will include the Coyote Steppers, Zumba Fitness, Simmons Line Dance, Soaring Eagles, Hay Branch Step Team, Flawless Falcons Step Team and Killeen Jazzercise.
The Killeen Special Events Center is located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen.
