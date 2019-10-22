MONEY

Killeen ISD is moving ahead with preparations for another school bond as its two bonds totaling $426 million are underway.

At tonight’s meeting, the KISD school board will discuss its plans for a bond. The idea of seeking another bond was presented at the end of the Oct. 8 board meeting by Superintendent John Craft during a discussion of facilities planning.

