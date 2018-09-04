The Killeen Independent School District will host a Freedom Walk starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Killeen High School auditorium to “commemorate the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service on 9/11/01,” according to KISD.
The district will also recognize and honor local police, first responders and soldiers.
KISD Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott will be the guest speaker at the event, discussing his experience as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 11, 2001. Abbott was with President Bush at a Florida school when the terrorists attacked.
Attendees are invited to wear patriotic colors and comfortable shoes to participate in the walking portion of the event at Leo Buckley Stadium which will immediately follow the program.
Read more about the event in a full preview in this Friday’s Herald.
