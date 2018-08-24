The city of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for a water main break in the following areas:
- Carrie Avenue, between Carlisle Street and Terrace Drive.
- Wells Street, between Carrie Avenue and Terrace Drive.
- Estelle Avenue, between Carlisle Street and Terrace Drive.
- Terrace Drive, between Trimmier Road and Estelle Avenue.
All water should be boiled before consuming, the city said.
City crews will repair the water main break and restore water service. Water lines will be flushed and bacteriological samples will be taken in accordance with Texas Administrative Code 290.47(h).
Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water until further notice.
Residents can contact the city's Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
