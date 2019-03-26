A boil water notice is issued effective immediately for properties located at 1902 to 2006 Wood Avenue in Killeen.
A water main break has caused a drop in water pressure, and crews are repairing the break to restore service, according to a news release from the city. All water at these addresses should be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly, the city said in the release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted, according to the city.
