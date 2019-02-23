An outside audit of the city of Killeen’s information technology department released in December found a “lax and unprofessional” office environment and poor leadership, the audit report said.
On Dec. 31, the city received the final report from a $22,500 audit of the IT department from Killeen-based Centex Technologies, which was commissioned in July.
The audit, which involved interviews with IT staff and department management, found an outdated work environment with poor leadership. Among those specifically targeted was Tom Moore, the then-executive director of IT who was placed on paid administrative leave as the audit was being conducted.
In January, Moore was formally removed from his director’s post, a city news release said.
On Nov. 22, City Manager Ron Olson said the city placed Moore on paid administrative leave rather than firing him to maintain continuity as the department transitioned to new leadership.
Moore’s salary was $101,258 when his leave was ordered. Moore was originally hired in October 2014.
According to the audit report, IT staff said Moore had poor communications skills, a lack of ability to delegate tasks and was “not a problem solver.”
In Moore’s stead, the city placed Colen Wilson, the city’s existing GIS manager, as interim head.
The city said it is currently in the hiring process for a full-time replacement.
“This audit was conducted as part of my continuous improvement plan for City services,” Olson said in the release. “We had experienced some significant technology interruptions, and technology is now such an integral part of our operations that it was appropriate to bring in an outside expert to evaluate our systems and make recommendations.”
‘IT is nonexistent’
The audit findings from Centex Technologies illuminate a department working with outdated technology and poor management.
Among the significant findings outlined in the report, city staff gave a broad indictment of IT’s middling services. The report said IT was considered outdated, lacking skill, a “roadblock,” and one stand-out quote: “IT is nonexistent.”
Part of the concern, according to staff interviews, was morning meetings that were too long and emptied out the department, leaving no staff to take service center calls during the morning hours.
“Phone calls either go unanswered, or the caller is told technicians are in a mandatory meeting and cannot assist them until they are available,” the report said. “Urgent issues are not addressed in a timely manner.”
Staff also reported low morale among employees, with lack of communication and poor pay major obstacles. The report also found employees had issues with managers, and that the department’s management style was “lax and unprofessional.”
Concerning technology, the report found IT worked with outdated equipment that was exacerbated by unclear management policies and a lack of “shared vision.”
With those concerns in mind, the auditors focused primarily on Moore in a list of recommendations, putting his replacement as the first of 17 suggestions in the report.
Other major recommendations the auditors included:
Eliminate unnecessary meetings
Hire a new member on the department’s help desk
Invest in new phone and printer technology
Bring the GIS department out from under the IT department’s purview
Revise compensation to attract and retain quality employees
What’s next?
On Thursday, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said IT would maintain its current management structure despite Moore’s departure.
Despite suggestions that could include more authorized positions and pay raises, Shine said the department’s current budget would be unaffected.
“The overall budget allocation for IT is the same,” she said in an email. “Because all positions are not filled, I cannot definitively say whether the salary line item will change.”
A Texas Public Information Act request for a copy of the contract between the city and Centex Technologies was filed earlier this week but was not returned this week.
“We think the audit produced valuable assessments and a manageable plan of action,” Olson said. “We will work quickly to accomplish the recommendations so that technology can more fully be utilized to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of operations city-wide.”
Killeen’s IT audit can viewed on the city’s website at: http://www.killeentexas.gov/282/City-Auditor
