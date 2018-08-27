Killeen city Judge Mark Kimball denied a motion for a new trial for Harker Heights resident Cristina Chapa on Thursday in a case involving a pregnant adopted dog, and eventually, six puppies.
Kimball said that in the absence of prosecutors’ recommendation to dismiss the case, and given Chapa’s inability to demonstrate any procedural violation of law, he had no power under state law to order a dismissal.
On Aug. 6, Chapa appeared before the court in an effort to explain that she had unknowingly adopted a pregnant dog from the Killeen Animal Shelter but had worked with the shelter and her veterinarian to allow the dog to have and wean her puppies before getting her spayed — something the city requires be done within 30 days of adoption or else pay a stiff fine.
Chapa said she showed proof that the spay had been performed within a reasonable amount of time after the puppies were weaned, and wanted the charges to be dropped. Instead, she was fined in excess of $300.
At Thursday’s hearing in the city’s municipal court downtown, Kimball also asked repeatedly for Chapa to explain how he had violated the law in the previous hearing on Aug. 6.
“Tell me... where I did not follow the law,” the judge said, noting that Chapa in an earlier hearing had changed her plea from “Not guilty to no contest.”
Chapa replied: “I was confused” and said later that she had intended to fight the charge and the fines the whole time, not understanding that the judge would render a judgment in the case of anything other than a “not guilty” plea.
Prosecutor Martha Samuel said the state objected “to all of this” under the rules of appellate procedure and the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which states judges cannot allow a motion for retrial under most circumstances, except when a violation of legal procedure is demonstrated, or at the discretion of the prosecutor.
Chapa said she does not know when she will have to pay the estimated $350 fine and said she felt she had been treated unfairly by Kimball. She said she also had been expecting to have the motion for retrial heard by a different judge.
She said she was fighting the fine because “it is wrong.”
Kimball told the court he felt she had changed her story and had not argued successfully for the motion.
The six puppies and the original adoptee all have homes with friends and relatives, she said. She insisted that she had taken the right actions in both allowing the puppies to be born instead of spaying the dog, and she adopted one of the puppies, which she named “Chuy.”
Kimball and the prosecutor at one point discussed the nature of court costs and agreed that Chapa had been given “a gift” since costs had been reduced.
“My normal edification is $150 for” a hearing, he said. The costs were changed to $50 per hearing, resulting in the $350 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.