Juneteenth festivities for Killeen continued Tuesday at the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park. The event featured many presentations, including Rob Hall of Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.
Hall, a worship leader at Destiny sang four hymns and gospels, including “Down by the River” and “Amazing Grace.” He has sung at a few Juneteenth events throughout the year but this was his first at the senior center.
“I’m just here to celebrate and learn everything that I can learn and gather knowledge so I can one day share it with my children,” he said.
Another person learning about Juneteenth is 78-year-old Killeen resident Verlin Lockett. Originally from Los Angeles, Lockett has lived in Killeen for three years.
Lockett learned a lot from a presentation given by the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen.
“They gave us a truth today about what it meant and how important the Buffalo Soldiers really were,” she said.
Lockett also expressed a desire to pass the information along to her extensive family of 10 children, 35 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
“I have some information I’m going to send to my grandchildren, because I’m sure they don’t know, because I didn’t know,” she said.
After Hall, two members of the NAACP Killeen Branch No. 6189, Secretary William Coleman and Second Vice President Delise Coleman gave a presentation to those in attendance.
The Colemans said the purpose of events like this is to spread awareness about the history of Juneteenth and how the slaves became free.
According to a Herald article from June of 2018, “Juneteenth commemorates when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought word to Texas that slavery ended on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.”
