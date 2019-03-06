BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday started interviewing candidates for a vacant justice of the peace seat.
The commissioners will consider one of four Democrats as the next Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace. Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown was elected to that position in 2016. A jury unanimously agreed to remove her from office in mid-February.
The interviews, which will run through Tuesday, will not be open to the public. The commissioners went into closed session, citing personnel matters, according to their workshop meeting agenda. The Texas Open Government Code allows for governmental bodies, like a commissioners court, to deliberate the appointment of a public officer or employee in a closed meeting.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said there are two main reasons behind the decision to conduct the interviews in closed session.
“First, I thought it would be better for both the candidates and the commissioners to be able to have a conversation without the glare of the media,” Blackburn said in an email to the Telegram. “An open and frank conversation between the candidates and the commissioners is what we are striving for, and a closed session is simply more conducive toward the outcome.”
The second reason, Blackburn explained, is to protect the integrity of the interview process.
“It simply wouldn’t be as fair of a process if all the candidates got to sit in on each interview,” he said. “The first candidate would be at a disadvantage, as compared to the last candidate, because the last candidate would be able to hear all the questions and answers by all the previous candidates.”
Blackburn stressed that any discussions about the appointment and the actual vote will happen in open session.
Killeen residents Ernest Wilkerson, Louie Minor, Nicola James and Daryl Keith Peters are being considered as the JP seat.
Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg submitted their names to the Commissioners Court last week.
“Any of the four candidates will be an asset to the office of justice of the peace, and I trust the commissioners will make a wise decision,” she said.
Candidates’ backgrounds
Wilkerson, a Texas corrections officer, and Minor, a veteran who runs a construction company, have sought elected positions in the past.
Most recently, Wilkerson — who served as a Killeen councilman for 11 years — mounted a write-in campaign for Bell County judge in the 2018 election. In 2010, he ran as a Democrat challenging then-Precinct 4 Commissioner John Fisher for his spot on the Commissioners Court. He fell short both times.
As for Minor, he ran for the Democratic nomination for Precinct 4 commissioner in 2018; he lost to now-Commissioner John Driver. Minor ran for the Belton City Council in 2015 and challenged U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in 2014. Both resulted in losses.
James is the president of the Bell County Democratic Women. She works as the court operations officer for the 200th Civil District Court in Travis County.
Peters is on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission. He currently serves as its chairman. He was appointed to the commission in 2016.
Appointment timeline
The Commissioners Court does not have a set date for when it wants to appoint someone to the empty justice of the peace position.
“We are moving as quickly as we can through the process that the court approved,” Blackburn said. “I think an overriding objective is to fill the position as quickly as possible.”
With Brown’s removal, Precinct 4 is down one justice of the peace. Bill Cooke — the Precinct 4, Place 2, justice of the peace — is taking care of the casework from Brown’s former office, with help from other JPs.
That is burdensome to justices of the peace and the residents of Precinct 4, Blackburn said.
With the final interview set for Tuesday, the county judge said he has scheduled a meeting for that afternoon just in case the commissioners are ready to take action.
“But I can’t say that action will be taken on the 12th,” Blackburn said, “just that a meeting is schedule if the court is ready to do so.”
