Hundreds converged on the Killeen Community Center for the city’s Holiday Under the Stars two-day celebration, an event kicking off the holiday season.
On Saturday, the event kicked off with a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. A full pancake breakfast was served with a side of Santa, who took photos and wish lists from kids.
Then, from 3 to 8 p.m. the event included live entertainment, arts and crafts and cupcake decorating. Santa returned to light the 50-foot silhouette holiday tree at 6 p.m. then stayed for photos with good boys and girls.
The evening wrapped up with a free outdoor screening of “The Grinch.”
For Martha Ducket, alongside her three children, the free event was a chance to get in the holiday spirit — though she was still figuring out what to get her kids.
“It’s good I had them bring their wish lists (for Santa),” she said. “I had to take a peek at them for ideas, to be honest.”
In mid-afternoon, a live orchestra played outside the community center while families were allowed to stroll in the beautiful weather and enjoy some holiday fare, like funnel cakes.
Demontre Moore said his family comes to the event every year — but the nice weather was a welcome treat.
“Can’t beat this weather,” he said. “We’re taking any chance we can during the winter to get outside.”
The event will continue from 2 to 6 p.m. today with more live entertainment, holiday activities and Santa.
The city plans to install a giant synthetic snow hill slide for kids and adults today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.