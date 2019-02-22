The Killeen Knights of Columbus will hold a barbecue fundraiser Sunday open to the public.
Brisket, sausage, chicken and various sides will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the K of C Hall at 2901 Saint Frances St. Prices range from $5-10 per plate, and children 12-years-old and under can get plates for $4.
The Knights of Columbus is an extension of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Proceeds will benefit the church’s ministry and school.
Staff plan on holding regular fundraisers the last Sunday of each month.
