With Killeen’s new street maintenance fees set to go into effect in this summer, property owners can now go online to see how much they will have to pay once the bills come due.
Killeen City Council voted Dec. 11 to adopt a street maintenance fee to fund annual maintenance of Killeen’s 564 miles of public roads. The fee will be applied to monthly utility bills beginning in July.
A street maintenance fee is a source of revenue collected specifically for the maintenance of a city’s street system based on a usage calculation for residential and commercial properties, according to the city. Revenue from the fee is placed in a specific fund to be used solely for its intended purpose.
Killeen’s street maintenance fee has been set at a rate of $1.70 per single-family equivalent per month. A single-family home will be billed $1.70 per month while the fee is adjusted for other types of property like multi-family and commercial.
To help the public anticipate the amount of their street maintenance fee, the city has developed an interactive map that shows each property and its exact charge.
The city has established a street maintenance fee webpage — KilleenTexas.gov/SMF — that links to the map and contains additional information related to the fee.
Properties can be searched by typing in an address or selecting the parcel on a map. When selected, a window will provide information specific to the property including the monthly fee.
As adopted, the fee will generate $1.6 million each year to be added to the current general fund allocation of about $300,000 for maintenance. The additional funding will increase the amount of annual preventative maintenance and decrease the maintenance cycle from 15 years to seven.
Killeen’s street system is made up of 564 linear miles of road, or 2,191 lane miles. It contains 98 traffic signals, 65 school flashers, hundreds of miles of sidewalk, thousands of signs and many other components. Each of these elements requires regular and preventative maintenance, according to the city.
A condition assessment will be completed before implementation of the fee to prioritize streets and surface treatments. This information will be used to develop annual work plans, the city said.
