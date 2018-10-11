Killeen leaders met with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, this week in Washington, D.C., as part of a series of meetings the senator held with community leaders from three Texas cities.
On Tuesday, Sen. Cruz met with officials from Killeen including City Manager Ron Olson, Mayor Jose Segarra, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and Director of Communications Hilary Shine to discuss his recent visit to Fort Hood during his “Texas Defends America” tour, according to a release.
During the meeting, Cruz reiterated his commitment to the military’s expansion in the Lone Star State.
“Killeen is home to a vibrant military community,” Cruz said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to meet with the local leaders there to discuss how Texas will continue (to play) a crucial role in America’s defense and national security.”
The four Killeen leaders were in Washington for the annual Association of the U.S. Army Expo from Monday to Wednesday.
The AUSA is a nationwide advocacy group for the Army and has chapters all over the country, including the biggest chapter located in the Fort Hood area.
On Monday, during an AUSA president’s reception in the evening, the expo honored Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey.
Also joining the Killeen delegation were council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Debbie Nash-King.
