Killeen Public Library is bringing Mad Science from Austin for an interactive learning event Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Killeen Arts & Activities Center. The event is free and open to all ages.
Mad Science is designed to showcase science in exciting and engaging ways to increase scientific literacy and encourage young people to pursue STEM careers. Live experiments and demonstrations offer a learning experience outside of the classroom and highlight how science is part of our everyday lives.
Killeen Public Library has two locations open Monday through Saturday. The Main Library is located at 205 E. Church Avenue. Copper Mountain Branch is located at 3000 S. WS Young Drive. More information about hours and programs is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
