Killeen boil water notices issued March 11 for properties located on East Central Texas Expressway, Rebecca Lynn Lane and Taylor Renee Drive have been lifted, according to the City of Killeen.
Properties no longer under boil notice include: 3502, 3504, 3602 and 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway; 700 Rebecca Lynn Lane; and 9910 to 10203 Taylor Renee Drive
“City crews completed work and restored water service,” officials said in a news release. “Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.