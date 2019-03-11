The city of Killeen has lifted the boil water notice for properties from 2600 to 2909 Belt Loop that was issued on Friday due to a water main break.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has finished its water quality tests and says the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
City crews completed repairs and restored water service.
There is still a boil water notice in effect for properties in western Killeen in the area bounded by Fort Hood Street on the east, Clear Creek Road on the west, Watercrest Drive on the north and State Highway 201 on the south.
A water sensor malfunction in a ground storage tank caused the water outage. Crews were called out at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday and were able to restore service but the city is awaiting test results before lifting the notice.
Twelve Killeen ISD schools were affected by the boil water notice in western Killeen, according to a news release from the school district.
