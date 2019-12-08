A Dillard’s sign was installed last week on the Sears building — which used to be the longest-standing retail store at the 38-year-old Killeen Mall.

“We are excited about the future of Killeen Mall, so we are making a bold investment in our future there,” said Julie Guymon, a Dillard’s corporate spokeswoman. “We are pleased to be able to serve our Killeen customers with a beautiful, upgraded new store there soon.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.