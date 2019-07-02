A small fire in the Killeen Mall caused an evacuation at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, According to Killeen Fire Department.
The fire was caused by a bathroom vent fan in one of the stores near the food court.
The isolated incident resulted “in smoke throughout the food court areas,” according to a post on the Killeen Mall’s Facebook page. “As a cautionary action, the fire department requested that the entire mall be evacuated,”
The mall is currently fully reopened, according to the Killeen Fire Department.
