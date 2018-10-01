RF
A Killeen man was arraigned Sunday and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Marcus Christopher Wayne Hanson, 43, was arrested Saturday after police officers were called to his residence.
According to the arrest affidavit, an off-duty Killeen police officer was at his home when his neighbor repeatedly rang his doorbell. The officer reported he observed blood on his neighbor’s face, arms and hands.
The woman said her husband had hit her with a handgun, as well as with his fist and feet, according to the affidavit. She was transported to a hospital, where internal injuries were found, the affidavit said.
Hanson’s bond was set at $200,000.
In unrelated cases, Candace Marie Amburgey, 25, was arraigned and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Trey Alexander Thomas, 29, was arraigned and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000.
Randolf Samuel Franklin Jr., 36, was arraigned and charged with theft from a person. His bond was set at $50,000.
Lawrence Cremaschi, 37, was arraigned and charged with possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $30,000.
Fredreon Reginald Quick, 31, was arraigned and charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
Richard Lee Gordon, 55, was arraigned and charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
