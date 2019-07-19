Anthony Ray Perkins, 44, of Killeen, was arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated assault, threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters who set the bail at $100,000.
On Wednesday, Killeen police went to the 1000 block of 14th Street in Killeen for a person with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.
