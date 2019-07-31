A Killeen man, 57-year-old Russell Renard Mosley, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Mosley and set the bail at $20,000.
On Monday, Killeen police went to a convenience store on North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen for a call of a theft in progress, according to an arrest affidavit.
