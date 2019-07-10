Ernesto Guerrero Jr., 44, of Killeen, was arraigned on a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. He was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set the bail at $75,000.
On April 22, a Killeen police officer met with an employee of Cen-Tex Scrap and Metal in the 12000 block of State Highway 195.
The employee told the officer that someone broke in and stole a welder, fuel bottles, tanks and an air compressor, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer reviewed video footage and saw the theft and a vehicle used by the accused.
Guerrero was arrested on a warrant after his former employer said he was the one in the footage, according to the affidavit.
Other arraignments Wednesday include:
Levi Thomas Howe, 28, for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Carnell Cooksey Jr., 45, for possession of cocaine less than 1 gram.
