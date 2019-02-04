A Killeen man was in Bell County Jail on Monday after fleeing from police both by car and on foot, officials said.
Ladarius Deshaun Bonner, 19, was arraigned on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 31 officers noticed a white Hyundai missing its front license plate and registration decal that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen Jan. 26. When officers pulled up behind the vehicle to check the back license plate, the vehicle reportedly sped off through a muddy field.
The officers gave chase as the vehicle sped through several stop signs and came to a stop after hitting another car, according to the report. The driver got out of the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot, while the passenger was quickly detained. After a short foot chase, officers caught the driver and identified him as Bonner.
Bonner is being held on a $107,500 bond on three separate charges, one felony count of fleeing with a vehicle, a misdemeanor of fleeing on foot and a misdemeanor charge of striking an unattended vehicle.
Also arraigned on Monday was:
Brittany Anne Surratt on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
