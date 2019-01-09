A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man after police said he stole a car and led police on a chase in October while attempting to escape, according to court records.
Trevonne Beshae Harris, 19, is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $150,000 bond on two charges: evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Killeen police were dispatched on Oct. 23, 2018, to a business in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway for a criminal trespass call. Employees said there was a Ford Mustang outside the business that was not supposed to be there, and the smell of marijuana reportedly was coming from the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bell County Communications alerted officers that a Mustang had been recently stolen in the area, and that the vehicle might have a firearm inside it, according to the affidavit.
Police said the car pulled out of the parking lot once an officer arrived, nearly striking a police vehicle. Police then pursued the vehicle, which traveled 100 mph in a 60 mph zone while weaving through traffic.
The vehicle then struck another vehicle, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the affidavit.
Police went to speak with the people inside the vehicle and reportedly observed two men flee.
One of the men was located and caught by an officer and identified as Harris. Harris allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle that he knew did not belong to him.
The affidavit said the auto-theft victim said they did not give permission to drive the vehicle.
The vehicle Harris had been driving and crashed was identified as the same vehicle that was stolen from the victim.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
- Robert Preston Benson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Melissa Ann Tavidian, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Tevin Daquan McIntyre, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Ariel Joseph Santos, 39, of Florence, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Gerald Lamar Moody, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
- Reginald Lemont Thornton, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Ty’Edric James Penson, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds.
- Brian Keith Bolden, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Jason Hernandez, 38, of Fort Hood, on a charge of driving while intoxicated (Third or more).
- Thomas Peter Green Jr., 45, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated (Third or more).
