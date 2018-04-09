A Killeen business owner is asking residents to keep their eyes open after his food truck was stolen Thursday from behind his restaurant at 701 N. Second St.
The food truck, which was meant to supplement a restaurant business to be opened at the same location, cost $3,000, the owner said.
“I was shocked. And I’m still angry,” said Anthony Tilley. “It didn’t dawn on me that someone would want to steal a food truck.”
Tilley purchased the stainless steel truck about 10 years ago. It has Mini’s Munchies Famous Food Cart on the side.
“I never even took it out; I was just trying to get it squared away,” Tilley said.
He said he intends to sell hot dogs and hamburgers at his restaurant and out of the food cart.
Tilley said he suspects thieves pulled a trailer up to the food truck and hauled it away.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tilley reported the theft Monday.
“It will be going through the channels and to the general crimes division and an investigation will begin,” she said.
Tilley is looking foward to starting his business — Ol’ Tilley’s Eats and Treats.
“I’m just trying to get my business opened up and I would really like my food cart back,” Tilley said.
