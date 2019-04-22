A Killeen man was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday on a state jail felony theft charge after police said he stole thousands of dollars worth of air-conditioning units, an official said on Monday.
Aaron Holland Sagel, 35, “received 5 years of deferred adjudication probation, and is ordered to repay restitution,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
A victim reported to police on Nov. 14, 2016, that Sagel had stolen six air conditioning units he had been hired to install, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim, a property manager, told police that she had purchased the units and hired Sagel to install them, but they never made it to the properties. She was told by the air conditioning unit manufacturer that only Sagel could receive delivery of the units because he was a contractor.
Police determined that Sagel had picked up the units.
- By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
