A Bell County Judge this week sentenced a Killeen man to jail time after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Ford Mustang and evading arrest in it, a court official said.
Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, on Monday sentenced Trevonne Beshae Harris, 19, to six months in state jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, and four years in prison on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
Harris was listed in the Bell County Jail with no bond, according to jail records on Tuesday morning.
Killeen police were dispatched on Oct. 21, 2018, to a business in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway for a criminal trespass call. Employees said there was a Mustang outside the business that was not supposed to be there, and the smell of marijuana reportedly was coming from the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bell County Communications alerted officers that a Mustang had been recently stolen in the area, and that the vehicle might have a firearm inside it.
The car pulled out of the parking lot once an officer arrived, nearly striking a police vehicle. Police then pursued the Mustang, which traveled 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle then struck another vehicle, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Two men fled from the vehicle, one of whom was caught by an officer and identified as Harris. He allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle that he knew did not belong to him, according to the affidavit.
The owner of the vehicle confirmed he had not given permission to anyone to drive his vehicle, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.