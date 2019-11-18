A Killeen man was sentenced on Monday afternoon in a Bell County courtroom for an armed robbery that took place in Harker Heights in January.

Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 20, “was sentenced to 24 years in prison by Judge Paul LePak,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. Kent pleaded guilty in July to the first-degree felony charge.

