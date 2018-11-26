A Killeen man has turned himself in to police and is being held in the Bell County Jail in connection with a Nov. 16 shooting.
Damani Joseph Bisio, 22, turned himself in to the Killeen Police Department on Friday. He was taken into custody and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Bisio, setting his bond at $500,000.
On Nov. 16, at approximately 1:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Windcrest Drive on a 911 call about a shooting. They found a male lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. The wounded man was taken to Baylor Scott & White in unknown condition. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim.
This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Nov. 17, a complaint was returned charging Bisio with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
