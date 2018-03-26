Dakota Widenor, an 18-year-old attending Shoemaker High School, had been watching testimonies given by students who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
He then got his turn to speak in support of them Saturday during Killeen’s March for Our Lives, where he was one of two student speakers.
“My generation has grown accustomed to being told, ‘You don’t have the power to make change,’” he said. “But this march was to prove how inaccurate that is. We do have the power to create change if we only work together and speak up.”
The event — which drew about 200 people — was coordinated by the Bell County Democratic Party and the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, as well as Chris Rosenberg, chairwoman of the county Democratic Party, and TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive committee member of the local NAACP.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the march was peaceful with no disruption reported.
Widenor said he and fellow students intend to start an organization focused on getting residents his age ready to vote in the May 5 election. It will be called Students For a Better Future.
The goal of the organization is to address what he and fellow students perceive as poor voter turnout in Killeen.
Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said there are 5,749 register voters between the ages of 18 and 20 in the county.
Events including a concert featuring local talents “to help address the issues that young people are facing” are in the works, Widenor said.
“This movement is a message to politicians everywhere,” he said. “We see you. We know what you’re doing. We will no longer tolerate you ignoring us at our expense. If you choose not to listen to us now, you will hear us in November when we vote you out.”
Rosenberg said Monday the protest would hopefully spark a debate locally and statewide on adequate gun control.
“Central Texas is all too familiar with the fear and terror an attacker with a gun can wield,” Rosenberg said. “The Killeen area has suffered three mass shootings: moments that in their time transfixed the nation, yet have ultimately failed to move the dial of governmental policy at any level.
“Saturday’s March was an empowering and positive first step in what we believe will be a continuing journey to make and keep our kids safe.”
Widenor gave a fiery speech in front of the demonstrators Saturday, saying he had been touched by the loss of two friends to gun violence.
Widenor called for a range of new legislation, including a national firearm registry, universal background checks and the placement of the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on the list of weapons banned for civilian purchase.
But it’s only what he calls the first step. The next involves getting young people to the polls.
“We are marching not because we want to take away guns, we are marching because we want to feel safe in our own communities,” he said. “For the sake of our lives, we must join the rest of the world in enacting sensible gun violence prevention legislation. We do not advocate for the banning of all firearms. We understand that it is people who kill people, which is why we want to keep those who are unhinged, violent and irresponsible from owning weapons and using them to kill us. Is that such a difficult request?”
(1) comment
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
Copy: “My generation has grown accustomed to being told, ‘You don’t have the power to make change,’” he said. “But this march was to prove how inaccurate that is. We do have the power to create change if we only work together and speak up.” End of copy.
By this statement, it makes it clear just 'why you are not mature enough to get a vote'. Let's raise once again the legal voting age from 18 to 21, or maybe it should be higher. Power is not the motivating factor, common sense is required. The ability to think a problem through, reach consensus of what should be taken, and then and only then when you think you have an answer to the problem, tae a course of action that will indeed resolve the problem. If that method of problem solving should be applied, 99 percent of what's being fabricated as a problem will go away. As to 'what is today's problem' in this helter skelter world we are living in, our young people 'are being led by all of this Liberal type less than factual arguments. Again, in the light of WWII, millions of troops were inducted into our military and with the death of a loved one, the grieving ones just 'pulled their window shade and grieved by themselves. There was not a display of grief by the locale, bringing flowers, bringing stuffed animals, etc to a location and making a public display/spectacle out of the whole instance.
Copy: “Central Texas is all too familiar with the fear and terror an attacker with a gun can wield,” Rosenberg said. “The Killeen area has suffered three mass shootings: moments that in their time transfixed the nation, yet have ultimately failed to move the dial of governmental policy at any level. Saturday’s March was an empowering and positive first step in what we believe will be a continuing journey to make and keep our kids safe.”
Continuation of copy: 'Widenor gave a fiery speech in front of the demonstrators Saturday, saying he had been touched by the loss of two friends to gun violence.' Continuation of copy: 'Widenor called for a range of new legislation, including a national firearm registry, universal background checks and the placement of the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on the list of weapons banned for civilian purchase.' End of copy.
This just makes the point of 'why is there a fixation on the assault type weapons when I've given illustration of what preceeded WWII where rifles, grenades, and other weapons of destruction did find their way into the American society without all of the hoopla surrounding this society'. Again, it's not the weapon, it's the operator behind the weapon' Why doesn't today's youth concentrate on building a better mouse trap, IE: study the present laws on the books already, concentrate on whether or not the rule is useful or not, and then concentrate on the law enforcement agency's to gather more data in an effort to strengthen our present laws and make them more useful.
This should/would be a more enterprising endeavor than 'Ban the gun'.
The activity surrounding the instance on the Fort Hood episode was conducted by an Army Muslim Psychiatrist in the one case and I don't recall what perpetuated the other case, but in both of these instances, 'weapons of military grade weapons were deemed to be the culprit.
Again I say, that youth and inexperience is the motivating factors in each case.
Take your time. Your youth only goes around once and it's shortlived.
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.58 % who voted.
