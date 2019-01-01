Killeen may avoid freeze

The Killeen area may be able to avoid experiencing any dangerous icy conditions this week, but the threat still remains until Thursday.
Over the weekend, the National Weather Service predicted that temperatures would plummet below freezing this week, but meteorologists at the National Weather Service are now saying that temperatures should stay just warm enough to fend off the risk of any freezing precipitation accumulating.
Rain chances look to move in to the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but the low temperature will hover right around 35 degrees. However, rain chances will continue throughout Wednesday, and the high temperature will most likely not get out of the mid to upper 30s.
The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday night, and taper off Thursday morning, when temperatures should bounce back into the 40s.
In preparation for the potential freeze, Texas Department of Transportation in Waco pretreated bridges and overpasses on interstate, U.S. and state highways Monday, in Bell and counties northwest through the district, according to district spokesman Ken Roberts.
City of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city also has crews on hand to deal with potential icy conditions.
The city has not announced any plans to open a warming shelter this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.