Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra received a special opportunity to visit the White House this week — and he said he’s coming back with more tools to make the city a better place for residents.
Segarra was part of a group of local and state politicians who visited Washington, D.C., as part of the Texas & Mississippi White House Conference on Tuesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the West Wing.
The conference gathered leadership from the two states to discuss the administration’s ongoing initiatives in national infrastructure, agriculture and more. The afternoon conference also included a speech from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and a surprise appearance from Vice President Mike Pence.
Segarra, who missed Cruz’s and Pence’s appearances to catch a flight back to Texas, said he used the event as an opportunity to network with other leaders and bring back more information and connections for Killeen residents.
“Whenever there’s a problem in Killeen, I want to be able to say, ‘let me reach the highest level,’” Segarra told the Herald on Wednesday. “That way, we’re able to get things done a little bit quicker.”
Segarra said the address he was paying the most attention to was a speech from Anthony Bedell, the deputy assistant secretary of intergovernmental affairs for the U.S. Department of Transportation, who talked about the Trump administration’s moves to invest in statewide and local infrastructure.
Segarra said the information he gleaned was part of an effort to learn as much as possible on infrastructure, which is a top priority for Killeen residents.
“What I’m trying to do as mayor is attend as many of these events as I can that pertain to us,” Segarra said. “The administration has been adamant in trying to reach out to local leaders to get feedback from us. That’s important to make us feel that we are important whether we are at the local, state or federal level.”
Segarra’s trip was paid completely out of pocket, he said, with no cost to taxpayers.
“I don’t know if I’m going to get good information or not,” Segarra said on his reasons to fund his own mayoral trips. “I don’t mind because I learned a lot, and it helps build confidence to put yourself in front of people.”
