Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has proclaimed Monday through Friday as Municipal Court Week in Killeen, according to a news release.
In honor of the event, the court will hold a “game night” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to see the courtroom, meet the judges and staff, and participate in court-themed games and activities.
A mock trial conducted by 10 court participants will be an evening highlight, the city said.
“Killeen’s municipal judges and clerks strive to continually improve the administration of the court in order that Killeen Municipal Court of Record provides the highest standard of service to uphold justice in the interest of all,” Segarra said in a proclamation.
“We host this event to bring the community into the courtroom to have some fun while promoting safety,” Presiding Judge Mark Kimball said. “At the end of the night, we hope to have given the public a little insight into the judicial system.”
Killeen Municipal Court of Record is located at 200 E. Avenue D and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m. to noon Friday. More information about the court is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Municipal-Court.
