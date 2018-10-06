To Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, retired Lt. Col. Larry Cole was more than a fellow public servant — he was a friend and source of guidance.
On Friday, Segarra celebrated the memory of Cole, a former Killeen City Councilman who died following an early-morning collision Friday. He was 81 years old.
“I was shocked to learn of this tragic accident and his passing,” Segarra said in an email. “I have known Larry, not just as a public servant but pretty much my whole career in the real estate business and as members of the Killeen-Heights Rotary club. He was always was willing to help others.”
Segarra, the owner of Exit Homevets Realty, said Cole, a long-time real estate appraiser with a business in downtown Killeen, was a wellspring of information for his business.
“My wife, Laura, would call on him many times for assistance when she needed help understating any particular valuation and he would freely give of his knowledge and advice, even after he retired,” Segarra said. “Our community has lost a long time patriot and community servant and our hearts and prayers to his family as we all share in their sadness.”
Cole served on the council from 2006 to 2011 before he was swept out of office by recall alongside four other council members — Scott Cosper, Kenny Wells, Juan Rivera and Billy Workman.
Prior to his time on council, Cole was a long-time representative on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, where he served for 16 years.
According to Herald archives, Cole, originally from Odessa, served 24 years in the Army and 12 in the National Guard. He was an armor officer with service in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars for valor and two Cross Gallantry awards, one with Palm and another with Gold Star.
Funeral services for Cole are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
