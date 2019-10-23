An 18-year-old man who was shot outside a Killeen McDonald’s on Tuesday afternoon is still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police swarmed the fast-food restaurant in north Killeen, where the shooting left one person in critical condition, another person arrested and lunchtime diners unsettled.
