By David Perdue
Herald correspondent
Zaria has a cough.
The little girl was careful to cover her mouth each time it happened during her visit to Saturday’s free children’s health clinic at the Jesus Hope & Love Mission in Killeen. But the soft, persistent cough worried her grandmother Pam enough to bring her to the annual clinic this year.
“It’s our first time,” Pam said, declining to give her last name. “They won’t accept her (out of state) Medicaid here, no matter how much they say they will. And she needs to be seen.”
Children like Zaria are the reason the mission joined forces with Feed My Sheep Free Children’s Clinic for Saturday’s event.
Feed My Sheep has been doing free clinics in Temple, Belton, Killeen and other parts of Bell County for four years. Dr. Stephen Ponder, a pediatric endocrinologist at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, helped found the organization in 2015
“We started doing it every three weeks at the beginning,” Ponder said. “Now we’ve stretched it out to every month or sometimes every six weeks. We go to places that have a high volume, (where) we know that they’ve already produced for us. This is one of them.”
Forty volunteers took part in the free clinic. Every adult and the children with them were assigned one volunteer who helped write down their medical history and guide them through each step. Others took vital signs and did physical examinations. Dental and vision screenings, counseling, Medicaid information, and social services were also available to the 27 people who took advantage of the clinic.
Dr. Ponder said the biggest challenge is just getting in touch with those who really need the clinics.
“We do radio, we do stuff in the newspaper, we’ve done TV as well. But many of the people we’re serving, that’s not how they get their information.”
Still, demand for the group’s services is increasing. Amy Mersiovsky has volunteered with Feed My Sheep since it began. The assistant professor of nursing at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor said last month’s clinic at Miller Heights Elementary School in Belton is a perfect example of what an engaged community can do.
“They requested us to come and do a clinic in their district,” Mersiovsky said. “We had 35 students that we helped that day. We are more than happy to try to work (new groups) into our schedule so we can help those kids.”
That includes kids like Zaria, who was screened and examined while volunteers talked about her overall health with her grandmother. Pam said she was very glad she brought her granddaughter to the clinic.
“I’ll tell you something,” Pam said. “God puts you where you need to be, when you need to be there. We’ve been looking for answers, and they’ve been great.”
More information about future Feed My Sheep free clinics is available on the group’s Facebook page.
