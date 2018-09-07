Killeen mom, daughter missing

Police are looking for Brittany Robinson and her 3 year-old daughter, Sophia Freeze, who were last heard from Aug. 26.
Robinson, 30, is described as African American, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 220 pounds, according to a flyer on the Killeen Police Department Facebook page.
Sophia is described as African American, 3 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 40 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts, to contact police at (254) 501-8830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.