The Killeen area can expect mostly dry days in the first half of the week ahead. Temperatures, however, are expected to drop with chances for rain increasing in the tail end of the week.
Anywhere from a 40 to 60 percent chance for rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Though rain is likely, the Texas Drought Monitor shows most counties in the state to be out of drought, and not particularly in need of heavy precipitation.
High temperatures will approach the low 80s Monday, but a cold front will begin to dial down conditions to the low to mid 70s, said meteorologist Jennifer Dunn.
Temperatures as high as the 80s aren’t unusual for this time of year, according to Dunn, as they can fluctuate in between cold fronts, she said.
“It’s not necessarily warm for this time of year in the area,” Dunn said. “We often see higher temperatures in between fronts.”
The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 69 and a low of 54.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with a low of 56.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 73 and a low of 53.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 73 with a low of 61.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 74 with a low of 46.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 13 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 14 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
