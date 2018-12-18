Christmas came a little early this year for single mother Tanisha Hill and her teenage daughter.
The two lost their home in the 1400 block of Gray Drive when a fire broke out earlier this month. The American Red Cross provided money for the Hills to stay in a hotel, but that money ran out quickly.
That’s where the community stepped in.
Akeelah McDonald, Hill’s hairdresser, issued a call to action, collecting and delivering donations of money, clothing and household goods.
The Hills just needed one more thing: a place to call home.
Saturday, that need was answered by someone who understood Hill’s situation.
Albert Flakes, manager of Father & Son’s Soul Food, lost his home in a fire last year. Also a property manager, Flakes opened one of his rental units for Hill.
“It’s a relief off my shoulders knowing that on the holidays, we will have a warm, comfortable and safe environment,” Hill said Tuesday.
Flakes also offered Hill’s daughter a job at the restaurant, but the two aren’t in the clear yet.
According to Hill, they still need help with household items, such as bedding, pillows, curtains, towels, etc.
“We are so grateful of the community support, but any help with household items would be greatly appreciated,” Hill said.
There is a GoFundMe set up in Hill’s name for anyone who would like to help.
