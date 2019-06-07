The Killeen Municipal Court has added an automated call and text system to its notification procedures for defendants, according to a news release issued by the city.
Defendants whose court cases reach a delinquent status will be notified by phone via voice call from 254-501-7850 or text message from 673-29. The automated contact will provide instructions about what steps must be taken next.
The court is located at 200 E. Avenue D and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on Killeen Municipal Court, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.