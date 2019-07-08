Killeen Municipal Court is seeking volunteer student attorneys to participate in its Teen Court program. A training session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the court, 200 E. Ave. D, according to a city of Killeen news release.
Volunteer student attorneys will be trained and mentored by judges, attorneys and court staff to represent juveniles during the punishment phase of actual Teen Court cases. Participants will gain valuable skills including public speaking, debate and critical thinking.
Interested students must be high school age but are not required to have any experience. Each student should arrive to the training session no later than 9:45 a.m. to complete an application accompanied by a parent or guardian. Only participants must remain once applications are submitted.
Once trained, student attorneys can participate in Teen Court proceedings as their schedules allow throughout high school.
For more information on Killeen Municipal Court, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Court.
