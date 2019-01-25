The Killeen branch of NAACP is hosting its annual College Tour from March 10 to March 13.
The tour, open to students and adults, will go to Montgomery, Alabama, and to New Orleans. The group will visit Alabama State University, Tuskegee University, the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the Rosa Parks Museum, the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace & Justice, according to a news release from NAACP.
The trip will wrap up in New Orleans for some southern Creole cuisine and a New Orleans Pelicans basketball game.
Those interested should contact TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562 or via email at tnd2475@gmail.com. Seating is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Deadline to sign-up is Saturday, Feb. 2.
