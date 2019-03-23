To the president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP, the annual Freedom Fund Banquet is a chance to give the dreams of six deserving students a boost as they prepare for their future.
“I just really enjoy this time of the year,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said Friday before the 46th annual banquet at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
“They’ve worked so hard all their four years of high school, and so now, this is the ... encouragement for them to continue on to their professional and educational careers.”
Friday’s banquet honored six students, who received $1,000 scholarships thanks to the NAACP and its sponsors.
Ellison High School senior William Wilson said the First National Bank Texas/Fort National Bank scholarship is a big deal for his family.
“We’re not as fortunate as a lot of other people,” Wilson said before the event. “(The scholarship) is going to really help me in my college journey because it’s going to pay for some of my books, some of my tuition.
“I’m really, really grateful that my sponsors picked me for the scholarship.”
Other scholarship recipients recognized at the banquet included:
Killeen High School senior Kiara Vaughters, Kaneli International Scholarship
Early College High School senior Mohammad Khan, Advent Health Central Texas Scholarship
Copperas Cove High School senior Zephanasia Lewis, Blessed Sisters/NAACP Scholarship
Copperas Cove High School senior Jada Dye, H-E-B Scholarship
Shoemaker High School senior Frederick Hicks, Bridgette Williams Educational Scholarship
Hicks plans to study music education and theology at Prairie View A&M University, where he will also be part of the marching band.
“It’s just really exciting and I’m really grateful,” Hicks said when asked about his scholarship. “I never really thought that I’d be able to get to this point, because everything just seemed so distant and far.
“But knowing that there’s now people helping me along the way, along with all the hard work that I’ve put in ... it’s really a blessing.”
While the event is a celebration, Driver-Moultrie said it also was aimed at sending a message to the more than 400 NAACP members, elected officials, sponsors and honored guests at the banquet.
“We just feel there’s an urgent need in our nation,” she said, speaking of the night’s theme of “We Can’t Rest Now; The Stakes Are Too High.”
“We don’t want to rest on our laurels. We want to make sure we continue voting and we’re having our voices be heard.”
Supporting students and giving them the chance to learn is a big part of the message.
Collette Pierce Burnett, president of Austin’s Huston-Tillotson University, received an ovation during her keynote speech by emphasizing what those in the audience should be doing to encourage young people.
“Tell them how wonderful they are,” she said as the crowd clapped. “Tell them how bright they are, tell them how beautiful they are...tell them that the world is their oyster.
“Tell them that their water is just as wet and their ice is just as cold, if not colder.”
Burnett said education is a key step toward easing the injustice and inequality African Americans have experienced since the first slaves were brought to America 400 years ago.
“We are all equal under the eyes of the law,” Burnett said, “(but) there’s a big difference between being equal and being equitable.
“I hope that ... we’re all in this together, irregardless of the color of our skin, going into battle for equity. And education is the great equalizer.”
It’s a message that those who came to banquet embrace.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said before the event that he is a big cheerleader for education opportunities in the community.
“Anything that I can do to help further those dreams of education, I’m all for it,” Kimble said. “I’m really proud of the work of the NAACP. I think it’s exciting to see what our future holds.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said the NAACP does a lot for the city.
“They’re celebrating their 46th year, so I congratulate them for all the things that they’ve done,” Segarra said. The mayor called the effort to award the yearly scholarships “amazing.”
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for (the students),” Segarra said, “Some of them, they really are the first ones to go to college within their family, so that is huge.”
It’s an opportunity that the scholarship recipients plan to take full advantage of.
“Eventually, I would like to be a criminal defense attorney or even a judge,” said Kiara Vaughters, who plans to study government at the University of Texas at Austin.
“Our system is a little flawed here and there, and I hope to make a difference,” Vaughters said after the banquet. “(To) fight for the justice that not only colored people deserve, but all people.
“And I really do believe that I can make that change.”
